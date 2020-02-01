Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Talks About Proposed Concession To Sovereign Funds 

After presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, February 1, spoke about proposing 100% Exemption For Foreign Sovereign Funds.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Finance Minister spoke about the tax exemption given to Foreign Sovereign Funds to encourage foreign spending in India.

Talking about her proposed tax exemption for sovereign funds, Nirmala Sithraman said, "Would like to see new investments come. The govt is coming out and saying clearly that we would do expenditure for infrastructure to get more investment-related expenditure for infrastructure. I am giving concession to sovereign funds who have been showing interest to come and invest in India. I have also created investors' facilitation cell, so the moment the sovereign funds reach India, they will have multiple options to choose from."

Earlier in the day while announcing the incentives to foreign sovereign funds, the Finance Minister said, "In order to incentivize investment by foreign government in priority sector, I propose to grant 100% tax exemption to their interest, dividend, and capital gain income in respect of investments made in infrastructure and other notified sectors before 31 march 2024 with the minimum lock-in period of three years."

What are Sovereign Funds?

Sovereign Fund is a state-owned investment fund that invests in real and financial assets such as stocks, bonds, real estate, precious metals, or in alternative investments such as private equity funds or hedge funds. The sovereign funds are invested globally. Most SWFs are funded by revenues from commodity exports or foreign-exchange reserves held by the central bank.

