Union Budget 2023-24: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Kickstart Pre-budget Consultations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will kickstart her pre-budget meetings from Monday (November 21) with different stakeholders in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2023-24. The Ministry of Finance informed that the main focus of the meeting will issue concerning infrastructure and climate change.

The meetings will be held virtually by the Finance Minister in three groups with industry chambers, infrastructure sector, and environment experts where Sitharaman will seek suggestions for the 2023-24 Budget making from stakeholders.

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will start her #PreBudget2023 consultations with different stakeholder Groups from tomorrow, 21st Nov 2022, in New Delhi, in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2023-24. The meetings will be held virtually. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/0UTOXNRv5a — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) November 20, 2022

The requirement of funds for all categories of expenditures along with receipts of Ministries/ Departments will be discussed during the pre-budget meetings, the ministry had said earlier.

FM Sitharaman will meet the agriculture and agro-processing industry, representatives from the financial sector, and capital markets on November 22. On November 24, she will also be meeting the representatives of the services sector and trade bodies, besides experts from the social sector, including health, education, water, and sanitation. Also, the pre-budget meetings with the trade union representatives and economists are scheduled for November 28.

The participants will give suggestions on the 2023-24 Budget which will be presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister on February 1. According to the source, climate change would be one of the priority areas in the upcoming budget as India has pledged to become a net zero emitter of carbon by 2070. Issues of high inflation, boosting demand, and job creation will also be the major highlights of the next year's budget.

Notably, this will be the fifth and last budget of the Modi 2.0 government and Sitharaman, before the Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to be held in April-May of 2024.