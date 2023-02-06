'Union Budget Emphasised On Energy': PM Modi While Inaugurating The India Energy Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating the India Energy Week-2023 in Bengaluru on January 6 said the government this year in the budget has emphasized more on energy.

“In the union budget of 2023, we have emphasized more on renewable energy, energy efficiency, and green technology,” he said while addressing the delegates from the energy industry all over the country.

“Budget (for 2023-24) has provided Rs 10 lakh crore for capital expenditure, which will give a boost to green hydrogen, solar power, and road sectors,” Prime Minister added.

No better place than India to make energy sector investments: PM

The Prime Minister further stated that there is no better place than India to make energy sector investments.

Speaking about India’s voice in this sector, the Prime Minister said our country is one of the strongest voices in recent times in developing new resources of energy and in the energy transition.

“The energy sector plays a key role in deciding the future of the world in the 21st century. India is one of the strongest voices today in developing new resources of energy and in the energy transition. The country which is also all set to become a developed nation has unprecedented possibilities for the energy sector,” he said.

Bangalore bursting with talent, innovation, and technological fire

PM Modi added that each time he travels to Bengaluru, he experiences a unique spirit. Bangalore is a metropolis bursting with talent, innovation, and technological fire.

“You must sense the youthful vitality in this place the same way I do. I'm happy to be in the city for the first significant energy event of India's G20 presidency”, the Prime Minister continued.