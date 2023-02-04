'Union Budget For 2023-24 Outlined Development Roadmap Of Country For Next 25 Years', Says Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said the Union Budget for 2023-24 has outlined the development roadmap of the country for the next 25 years.

At a "Budget pe Charcha" programme in Gurugram in Haryana, the minister interacted with a group of people, including intellectuals and traders, and shared his views on the budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament on February 1.

Mandaviya said this was the first budget of "Amrit Kaal" -- the 25-year period up to the centenary of India's independence.

He said the budget caters to all sections of society and lays special emphasis on the weaker sections.

This budget will empower the youth, create employment opportunities and develop infrastructure. It will also benefit farmers, he said.

"The health sector has been connected with long-term development of the country and for that purpose, it has been decided to upgrade medical colleges and increase the number of nursing colleges," he said.

Mandaviya also said efforts are being made to eliminate sickle cell anaemia in the country, particularly in the tribal belt.