Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman's New 'optional' Tax Slab With Massive Cuts Explained

In a massive 'optional' tax cut, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday rolled out a new tax regime offering major cuts to individual taxpayers who forego reductions and exemptions. Listing that there are over 100 tax exemptions under the Income Tax Act, Sitharaman stated that an individual is allowed to continue in the old tax regime with the exemptions. Once these proposals are passed by the Parliament, these changes will become effective from the financial year 2020-21 i.e 1 April 2020. The Finance Minister had highlighted the 'aspirational' theme of the Union Budget and said that the government wanted to encourage the spending power of its population.

New optional tax regime

Upto 5 lakhs - No tax

5 lakh to 7.5 lakhs - 10% down from 20%

7.5 lakh - 10 lakhs - 15% down from 20%

10 lakh to - 12.5 lakhs - 20% down from 30%

12.5 lakh -15 lakhs - 25% down from 30%

15 lakhs above will continue at 30%

Citing an example to explain the new optional tax regime, she said, " For eg if one has an income of Rs 15 lakh. With no deduction he will pay Rs 1.95 lakh, compared to over Rs 2.73 lakh now. His tax burden will be reduced by down by Rs. 78,000. "

What are the benefits of new tax regime?

Tax proposals would bring ease of compliance and reduce litigation

Of 100 tax exemptions, 70 have been removed in the new regime

New simplified personal income tax regime for individuals can help taxpayers pre-pay tax without professional help

What was the previous tax regime?

In the previous interim Budget, the Finance Minister announced the income tax slabs would remain unchanged. But she added a super-rich tax i.e a surcharge on individuals with a taxable income of 2-5 crore and above 5 crores at of 3 % and 7 % respectively. After facing severe flak by 'wealth creators', she rolled back the surcharges and introduced massive corporate tax cuts too.

Moreover, during the interim Budget in February 2019, the then-FM Piyush Goyal announced a tax rebate of up to Rs 12,500 if net taxable income does not cross Rs 5 lakh. Thereby, making zero tax payable by an individual if his/her taxable income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh. This change was kept unchanged in the current tax regime.

The income tax slab is applicable to: