Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman's New 'optional' Tax Slab With Massive Cuts Explained

General News

In a massive 'optional' tax cut, FM Sitharaman on Saturday rolled out a new tax regime offering major cuts to individual taxpayers who forego exemptions

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a massive 'optional' tax cut, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday rolled out a new tax regime offering major cuts to individual taxpayers who forego reductions and exemptions. Listing that there are over 100 tax exemptions under the Income Tax Act, Sitharaman stated that an individual is allowed to continue in the old tax regime with the exemptions. Once these proposals are passed by the Parliament, these changes will become effective from the financial year 2020-21 i.e 1 April 2020. The Finance Minister had highlighted the 'aspirational' theme of the Union Budget and said that the government wanted to encourage the spending power of its population.

Union Budget 2020: FM announces 'Nirvik' export scheme, insurance for small exporters

New optional tax regime

  • Upto 5 lakhs - No tax
  • 5 lakh to 7.5 lakhs - 10%  down from 20%
  • 7.5 lakh - 10 lakhs - 15%  down from  20%
  • 10 lakh to - 12.5 lakhs - 20% down from  30%
  • 12.5 lakh -15 lakhs - 25% down from 30%
  • 15 lakhs above will continue at 30%

 Union Budget 2019: Here are the income tax slabs, including the surcharge on the super rich

Citing an example to explain the new optional tax regime, she said, " For eg if one has an income of Rs 15 lakh. With no deduction he will pay Rs 1.95 lakh, compared to over Rs 2.73 lakh now. His tax burden will be reduced by down by Rs. 78,000. "

What are the benefits of new tax regime?

  • Tax proposals would bring ease of compliance and reduce litigation
  • Of 100 tax exemptions, 70 have been removed in the new regime
  • New simplified personal income tax regime for individuals can help taxpayers pre-pay tax without professional help

Budget 2020 LIVE Updates: FM begins speech, eyes income boost, enhancing purchasing power

What was the previous tax regime?

In the previous interim Budget, the Finance Minister announced the income tax slabs would remain unchanged. But she added a super-rich tax i.e a surcharge on individuals with a taxable income of 2-5 crore and above 5 crores at of 3 % and 7 % respectively. After facing severe flak by 'wealth creators', she rolled back the surcharges and introduced massive corporate tax cuts too.

Moreover, during the interim Budget in February 2019, the then-FM Piyush Goyal announced a tax rebate of up to Rs 12,500 if net taxable income does not cross Rs 5 lakh. Thereby, making zero tax payable by an individual if his/her taxable income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh. This change was kept unchanged in the current tax regime.

Union Budget 2020: Fiscal deficit for 2019-20 raised to 3.8%, pegged at 3.5% for 2020-21

The income tax slab is applicable to:

  • Any resident individual with a regular source of income
  • A Hindu Undivided Family (HUF)
  • A company
  • A firm
  • An Association of person (AOP) or a Body of Individuals (BOI) whether incorporated or not
  • Any local authority
     
Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRMALA RECITES KASHMIRI POEM
GOVT TO SELL LIC SHARES THROUGH IPO
FM'S JAITLEY TRIBUTE
FM ON WELLNESS, WATER, SANITATION
THREE PROMINENT THEME OF THE BUDGET
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA