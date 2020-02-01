Union Budget
Union Budget
Budget 2020: 'Aspirational India' Is Disturbed And Govt Is Not Listening, Says Kapil Sibal

General News

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Kapil Sibal asserts that the Union Budget 2020 doesn't discuss the problem of unemployment in the country

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Kapil Sibal asserted that the Union Budget 2020 doesn't discuss the problem of unemployment in the country. He said that youngsters between the age group of 20 to 25 are unemployed. He also criticized the government for not being concerned about the 'Aspirational India'.

"Aspirational India is worried about their future and they (government) are not listening to them, so how will they deal with the problems of aspirational India?", he questioned. The Union Budget 2020 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, 1 February.

