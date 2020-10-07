Union Cabinet Announces Key Decisions On Fossil Fuels E-bidding, East-West Metro Corridor

Ministers of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday held a press conference to discuss important decisions taken by them at the Cabinet meeting earlier in the day. Union Minister for Environment Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan, and Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal were present at the briefing.

#WATCH live from Delhi: Union Cabinet briefs the media on cabinet decisions. https://t.co/gZ1THAJRmK — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

E-bidding for fossil fuels

One of the major decisions taken by the Union cabinet is to open-up E-bidding for fossil fuels. "Our dependency on importing fossil fuels is decreasing. To make natural gas pricing mechanism transparent, Cabinet today approved a standardised E-bidding process," said Dharmendra Pradhan adding that the Guidelines for E-bidding will be made available soon.

The Petroleum Minister also spoke about the need to provide energy to Indian consumers at an affordable price. "The government wants to provide energy to Indian consumers at an affordable price. For this, we want to provide energy through various sources like solar, bio-fuels, bio-gas, synthetic gas and many more," he said.

International MoUs & Development projects

Sharing important Memorandum of Cooperations signed between India and other countries, Prakash Javadekar spoke about a crucial MoU with Japan wherein mutual exchange of knowledge and technology on cybersecurity will be exchanged between the two nations. "Another MoU has been signed with Canada wherein Zoological Survey of India and the similar body in Canada have agreed upon bar-coding of faunal genome," he said.

The Cabinet today also gave the approval to complete the East-West Metro Corridor Project at the cost of Rs 8,575 crores, informed Piyush Goyal. The project is said to give a boost to the mass transit system. "The total route length of the East-West Metro Corridor Project is 16.6 km consisting of 12 stations. The project will ease traffic congestion, enhance urban connectivity & provide a cleaner mobility solution to lakhs of daily commuters," he said.

Read: Opposition Parties Spreading False Propaganda On Farm Laws: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Read: Piyush Goyal Says Exports Will Increase If Products Are Good, Subsidies Not Only Solution

Campaign around COVID-19

Apart from this, continuing its awareness campaign around COVID-19, the Union Cabinet also announced its decision to raise awareness around the use of masks, social distancing and washing hands, as public places around the country begin to open up under Unlock-5. "Mask, social distancing & washing hands are the only weapons to remain safe, in the absence of a COVID-19 vaccine. Campaign to raise awareness about these measures in public places will be kicked off soon," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

India's COVID-19 tally has crossed 67 lakh after 72,049 cases were reported on Wednesday. The total active cases in the country stand at 9,07,883 while 57,44,693 people have recovered and 1,04,555 people have lost their lives.

Read: India To Have World's Largest Clean Energy-driven Railway Network: Piyush Goyal

Read: COVID-19: Union Min Javadekar Announces SOPs For Reopening Of Cinema Halls Under Unlock 5