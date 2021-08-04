Last Updated:

Union Cabinet Approves Extension Of Samagra Shiksha Scheme For Next Five Years

Union Cabinet has approved a continuation of the revised Samagra Shiksha Scheme for School Education for a period of 5 years, from April 1, 2021 to March 3 2026

The Union Cabinet has approved a continuation of the revised Samagra Shiksha Scheme for School Education on August 4. The continuation is for a period of 5 years, from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2026. The Samagra Shiksha Scheme for school-level education covers 1.16 million schools, over 156 million students, and 5.7 million teachers of government and aided schools. These schools are from pre-primary to senior secondary level.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, addressed the topic during a press briefing and said, "The Centre will be investing at least Rs 3,00,000 crore in the education infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on four points in education-- equality, quality, accessibility, and affordability." He went on to say, “Sustainability Development goals for education have been kept in mind. Universal education, which was a part of the National Education Policy, is a part of the scheme as well,". The minister added, “Government schools will have playschools as well, and teachers will be trained accordingly," Pradhan stated, "Emphasis will be placed on vocational learning. Classes 6-8 will receive their exposure and focus on skills will be placed on classes 9-12. Talks are held to formalize coding, augmented and virtual reality, etc. along with more modern skills in schools".

He said, "For out-of-school children at 16 to 19 years of age, support will be provided to SC, ST, disabled children, up to Rs 2000 per child per grade to complete their secondary/senior secondary levels through National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS),"

Transport facilities to be provided under Samagra Shiksha 2.0 to children

The Union minister also said that transport facilities would be given to people who cannot afford them. This will be provided under the Samagra Shiksha 2.0 Union Cabinet scheme. This facility has been extended to the secondary level at up to Rs 6,000 per annum. Pradhan acknowledged the part that foundational skills play in the education system and for national development. 

During the press briefing, he announced that a National Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission would be launched under the 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat' campaign. The launch aims to ensure that all children in India have the necessary foundational literacy and numeracy in Grade 3 by 2026-27. The "National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat)" was also launched under the same Samagra Shiksha scheme last month, on July 5.

With inputs from ANI

Image Credit: PTI

