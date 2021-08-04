Union Cabinet Approves Extension Of Samagra Shiksha Scheme For Next Five Years

The Union Cabinet has approved a continuation of the revised Samagra Shiksha Scheme for School Education on August 4. The continuation is for a period of 5 years, from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2026. The Samagra Shiksha Scheme for school-level education covers 1.16 million schools, over 156 million students, and 5.7 million teachers of government and aided schools. These schools are from pre-primary to senior secondary level.

In furtherance of goals envisaged under the NEP and to make quality school education equitable & inclusive for all children, #Cabinet led by PM @narendramodi ji has approved the extension of the Samagra Shiksha scheme for the next 5 years with an outlay of over ₹2.94 lakh crore. pic.twitter.com/2GkTm8wKxn — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 4, 2021

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, addressed the topic during a press briefing and said, "The Centre will be investing at least Rs 3,00,000 crore in the education infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on four points in education-- equality, quality, accessibility, and affordability." He went on to say, “Sustainability Development goals for education have been kept in mind. Universal education, which was a part of the National Education Policy, is a part of the scheme as well,". The minister added, “Government schools will have playschools as well, and teachers will be trained accordingly," Pradhan stated, "Emphasis will be placed on vocational learning. Classes 6-8 will receive their exposure and focus on skills will be placed on classes 9-12. Talks are held to formalize coding, augmented and virtual reality, etc. along with more modern skills in schools".

He said, "For out-of-school children at 16 to 19 years of age, support will be provided to SC, ST, disabled children, up to Rs 2000 per child per grade to complete their secondary/senior secondary levels through National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS),"

The scheme will cover 11.6 lakh schools,over 15.6 crore students & 57 lakh teachers of govt. & aided schools. It will play an instrumental role in translating the vision of the National Education Policy at the grassroots level & build strong foundations for a self-reliant India. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 4, 2021

Transport facilities to be provided under Samagra Shiksha 2.0 to children

The Union minister also said that transport facilities would be given to people who cannot afford them. This will be provided under the Samagra Shiksha 2.0 Union Cabinet scheme. This facility has been extended to the secondary level at up to Rs 6,000 per annum. Pradhan acknowledged the part that foundational skills play in the education system and for national development.

During the press briefing, he announced that a National Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission would be launched under the 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat' campaign. The launch aims to ensure that all children in India have the necessary foundational literacy and numeracy in Grade 3 by 2026-27. The "National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat)" was also launched under the same Samagra Shiksha scheme last month, on July 5.

In line with the NEP, special focus has been given on developing key performance indicators for each component of the Samagra Shiksha scheme to ensure universal implementation and also on integrating skills with schools to prepare students of the 21st-century. #CabinetDecisions pic.twitter.com/DwOrr9mTuk — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 4, 2021

