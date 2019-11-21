Tourism: Union Cabinet, In A Meeting Chaired By PM Modi Approves MoU With Finland

Union Cabinet on November 20, approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Finland. The MoU approval comes for strengthening cooperation in the tourism sector. It seeks to establish the basis for a cooperative relationship to encourage and promote successful bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism, sharing data, knowledge, expertise in the field of tourism between the two countries.

Two countries will be sharing experiences through workshops

In addition to the tourism aspect, the two countries will also be sharing experiences in making policies, regulation and standards in planning, implementation and development of tourism policy. Further, according to an official release, the MoU also aims at "facilitating the identification and expansion of joint projects, pilots and partnerships between companies and organisations through visits, meetings, workshops, co-creation sessions and site evaluations", the release said.

In the meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital, it was also said that India and Finland will be exchanging best practices through workshops and study visits for experts of the two countries on cooperation. The government, while speaking about the same said, "India and Finland have enjoyed a strong diplomatic and long economic relationship.”

“The two parties now desiring to strengthen and further develop the established relationship have signed an MoU between the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, Government for Finland for strengthening cooperation in the field of tourism," the government added.

It further said that Finland is one of the emerging inbound source markets for India. "In 2018, 21,239 Finnish tourists visited India. The signing of MoU with Finland will be instrumental in increasing arrival from this source market," it said.

(With ANI Inputs)

