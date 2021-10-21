Union Cabinet Approves PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan; Evaluated At Rs 100 Lakh Cr

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday approved Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 100-lakh-crore Gati Shakti National Master Plan. The plan was launched by the Prime Minister on October 13, aimed at multi-model connectivity with an objective to improve global competitiveness, promote manufacturing and modernise infrastructure across India. The Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGOS) headed by the Cabinet Secretary and Secretaries of 18 Ministries have created a convenor member committee that will preside over the Logistics Division. The EGOS has been mandated to monitor the implementation of the GSP.

With the rollout of PM Modi's Gati Shakti National Master Plan, India will further achieve momentum, resulting in a holistic and integrated planning framework for infrastructure development in the country. With the approval of the said plan, it intends to attract various stakeholders together and help integrate different modes of transportation for multi-modal connectivity which will go on to ensure a holistic form of governance of the nation.

Approvals carried out by the CCEA; NPG, EGOS, TSU to supervise

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved PM's Gati Shakti National Master Plan including an institutional framework for rolling out, implementation, monitoring and support mechanism for providing multi-modal connectivity. CCEA has also approved formation, composition and terms of reference for Network Planning Group that comprises heads of the Network Planning wing of respective infrastructure ministries and it will assist the EGOS.

With regard to the complexities involved in the overall integration of networks, enhancing optimisation to avoid duplication of works for holistic development of any region as well as reducing logistics costs through micro-plan detailing, the Technical Support Unit (TSU) and its structure have been approved for providing the required competencies. TSU shall have domain experts from various infrastructure sectors such as Aviation, Maritime, Public Transport, Rail, Roads & Highways, Ports, etc. and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) for Urban & Transport Planning, Structures (Roads, Bridges & Buildings), Power, Pipeline, GIS, ICT, Finance/Market PPP, logistics, Data Analytics, etc.

Gati Shakti Plan to make India a destination to invest: PM Modi

During the launch of the 100-crore Gati Shakti National Master Plan, PM Modi iterated the objectives of the initiative which was targeted to reduce logistic costs and further boost the economic status of the country. The PM Gati Shakti Plan further intends to amplify cargo handling capacity and minimise the turnaround time for the same. The PM during the launch also added that the said plan aimed to lend more power and speed to projects by connecting all concerned departments on one platform adding that the infrastructure schemes of several ministries and state governments will be designed and executed with a common vision.

During the launch event of the Gati Shakti plan, PM Narendra Modi hailed the work done for the nation under his governance and compared it with other governments when they were in power. PM Modi stated that the pace and scale at which the country had been progressing under his governance is 'unprecedented'. The Prime Minister said, "What was done in 27 years, we are doing it in less than half that time."

Image: Twitter/@APEDADOC/@PIB_India