Union Cabinet Approves Procurement Of 56 C-295MW Transport Aircraft To Replace IAF's Avro

The Union Cabinet's Security Council on Wednesday confirmed the acquirement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft from Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain for the Indian Air Force in a bid to strengthen indigenous capabilities and boost the ‘Make in India’ initiative,

The C-295MW is a transport aircraft of 5-10 tonne capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the age-old Avro aircraft of the IAF. The aircraft has a rear ramp door for swift reaction and para dropping of troops and cargo when necessary.

16 Aircrafts to be imported, remaining to be Made in India

The Centre informed that a total of 16 aircrafts will be imported in a flyaway condition from Spain within 48 hours of signing the contract while 40 aircraft will be manufactured in India indigenously by the TATA Consortium within ten years of the signing of the contract.

Maiden IAF project to involve private enterprise

The project is the first of its type in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. The Centre informed that all 56 aircrafts will be installed with the indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite. "The project is considered to give a boost to the aerospace ecosystem in India wherein several MSMEs spread across the Nation will be involved in the production of parts for the aircraft, the Defence Ministry stated.

"The project will also provide a major lift to the Narendra Modi-led `Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ for it offers a unique opening for the Indian Private Sector to enter into the technology-intensive and highly competitive aviation Industry. The project will augment domestic aviation manufacturing resulting in reduced import dependence and an expected increase in exports," the Ministry added.

Detail parts, sub-assemblies, component assemblies to be manufactured in India

A government's release also stated that a large number of detail parts, sub-assemblies and major component assemblies of aerostructure are scheduled to be manufactured in India. "The programme will act as a catalyst in employment generation in the aerospace ecosystem of the country and is expected to employ 600 highly skilled jobs directly, over 3000 indirect jobs and an additional 3000 medium skill employment opportunities with more than 42.5 lakh man-hours of work within the aerospace and defence sector of India," the statement noted.

Before completion of deliveries, ‘D’ Level servicing facility Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul (MRO) for the C-295MW aircraft are also being scheduled to be set up in India. It is expected that this facility will act as a regional MRO hub for various variants of C-295 aircraft. Additionally, the original equipment manufacturer, (OEM) will also release its offset obligations through direct purchase of eligible products and Services from Indian Offset Partners giving a further boost to the economy, the Defence Ministry maintained.

(Picture by PIB)