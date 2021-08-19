Union Cabinet Approves Ratification Of Global Agreement To Gradually Reduce HFCs

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, August 18, approved the ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, paving the way for India to phase out hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). The parties to the Montreal Protocol adopted this in October 2016. "National strategy for phase down of Hydrofluorocarbons as per the applicable phase-down schedule for India will be developed after required consultation with all the industry stakeholders by 2023," the Central government said.

Union Cabinet approved the ratification of Montreal Protocol on phase-down of hydrofluorocarbons

Further, talking of its implementation strategy, the government said, "Amendments to the existing legislation framework, the Ozone Depleting Substances (Regulation and Control) Rules to allow appropriate control of the production and consumption of Hydrofluorocarbons to ensure compliance with the Kigali Amendment will be done by mid-2024". The advantages as listed by the Union cabinet are - the phasedown of HFCs includes the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, so assisting in the fight against climate change. The industries that produce and consume hydrofluorocarbons will phase out HCFs according to the agreed-upon timeframe and migrate to non-HFC and low global warming potential technologies.

HCF phasedown projected to reduce emission of up to 105 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent greenhouse gases

According to the government, the HCF phasedown is projected to reduce the emission of up to 105 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent greenhouse gases, allowing for a global temperature rise of up to 0.5 degrees Celsius by 2100 while still protecting the ozone layer. The phasedown is also expected to expand the market for domestic equipment production and alternative non-HFC and low-global warming potential chemicals, allowing the industry to move to low-GWP alternatives. Additionally, the government stated that there will be chances to foster domestic innovation for new generation alternative refrigerants and related technologies. Parties to the Montreal Protocol will phase down the production and use of hydrofluorocarbons, under the Kigali Amendment.

"Recognizing the growth in the use of HFCs, especially in Refrigeration and Air-conditioning sector the Parties to the Montreal Protocol, reached an agreement at their 28th Meeting of the Parties (MOP) held in October 2016 in Kigali, Rwanda to add HFCs to the list of controlled substances and approved a timeline for their gradual reduction by 80-85 per cent by the late 2040s. India will complete its phase-down of HFCs in 4 steps from 2032 onwards with cumulative reduction of 10 per cent in 2032, 20 per cent in 2037, 30 per cent in 2042 and 80 per cent in 2047," the release stated.

India successfully met phase-out targets of Ozone Depleting Substances

The Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer (Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer) is an international environmental treaty that aims to protect the ozone layer by phasing out the production and consumption of man-made chemicals known as ozone-depleting substances (ODS). "India has successfully met the phase-out targets of all the Ozone Depleting Substances as per the Montreal Protocol Schedule," the government said. On June 19, 1992, India became a party to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer and has since ratified the Montreal Protocol's modifications.

With inputs from ANI

IMAGE: ANI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE