Union Cabinet Approves Scheme To Provide Rs 1,624 Cr Subsidy To Indian Shipping Companies

On July 14, the Union Cabinet approved a scheme for the promotion of flagging merchant ships in the country. The subsidy will be provided to the Indian shipping companies in global tenders floated by Ministries and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). This scheme was approved in accordance with the Atmanirbhar Bharat goals.

As per the official release, the Centre will provide Rs. 1,624 crore over 5 years as a subsidy. This will be provided to shipping companies in global tenders floated by Ministries and CPSEs for importing government cargo.

The statement said, “For a ship which is flagged in India after February 1, and is less than 10 years at the time of flagging in India, the subsidy support would be extended at the rate of 15% of the quote offered by the L1 foreign shipping company, or, the actual difference between the quote offered by the Indian flag vessel exercising the right of the first refusal (ROFS) and the quote offered by the L1 foreign shipping company, whichever is less”.

For a ship that is flagged in India after February 1, and which is between 10 and 20 years at the time of flagging in India will get extended subsidy support at the rate of 10% of the quote offered by the L1 foreign shipping company, or, the actual difference between the quote offered by the Indian flag vessel exercising the right of the first refusal (ROFS) and the quote offered by the L1 foreign shipping company, whichever is less. The statement said that the rate at which the subsidy support is extended would be reduced by 1% every year, till it falls to 10% and 5% respectively.

This scheme is to be revised after 5 years. Additionally, to address the cost disadvantage of the Indian flagships, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had made an announcement earlier of a scheme providing Rs. 1,624 crore over 5 years. This scheme is also to promote the flagging of merchant ships in India by providing subsidy support.

