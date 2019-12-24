Union Cabinet Gives Nod To NPR Updation, Process To Begin From April 2020

Amid the uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved updation of the National Population Register (NPR). As per sources, the NPR was initially introduced in 2010. Further, sources revealed that the NPR updation process will be carried out between April and September in 2020.

GVL Narasimha Rao slams opposition

The opposition parties have been opposing the NPR updation. According to them, the CAA, NRC and NPR together is a "trishul attack." Slamming the Opposition over it, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said, "Initially, Congress was trying to spread misinformations about CAA and NRC. But when they failed, they are now trying to mislead people about NPR. The preparations for NPR started in 2010. Back then, Owaisi was present with the Congress in the meeting. And now if they are raising questions, they should answer it first. What was the purpose behind it in 2010? Which party did the legal amendment of the NPR? Congress had done it. We are just working on its update. Ten years have passed. NPR is just a list to know who is living where. We will expose all people like Owaisi and Congress who are trying to spread misinformation about it. When the Congress party does it, they claim it to be secular. But when BJP does it, they call it 'communal activity'."

Rao attacks Mamata Banerjee

Further, Rao attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her clash with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. He said, "The TMC in West Bengal has been acting in the most foolish and unconstitutional manner by trying to prevent the normal functioning of the Governor. He is the representative of the Constitution of India. So by preventing his functioning and insulting him, Mamata Banerjee is not only breaching the Constitution, but also violating the cultural and societal norms. Her unconstitutional ways will lead to her downfall. She must correct ways before they lead to her political death."

