Union Cabinet Greenlights 3 Training Ships For Navy And 70 HTT-40 Trainers For IAF

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, March 1, approved the procurement of 40 basic trainer aircraft and three training ships for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Navy respectively. The deal will be signed with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and private sector Larsen and Toubro for the IAF and the Navy for Rs 6,828.36 crore and Rs 3,100 crore respectively. The trainer aircraft HTT-40 will be supplied over six years.

To ensure the cadets and pilots are trained properly, the IAF has been looking at a new basic trainer. Currently, there is a shortage of aircraft trainers with the IAF and navy for training their cadets and new pilots.

About the HTT-40 Trainer aircraft

The HTT-40 is a turboprop aircraft and it is designed to have good low-speed handling qualities and it provides better training effectiveness. The fully aerobatic tandem seat turbo trainer has an airconditioned cockpit, the latest avionics, hot refuelling, running change over and zero-zero ejection seats. The aircraft will meet the shortage of basic trainer aircraft that is being faced by the IAF for the training of newly inducted pilots.

The procurement will include associated equipment and training aids including simulators. Being an indigenous solution, the aircraft is capable of getting an upgrade as per the futuristic needs of the Indian air force. The HTT-40 contains approx 56 per cent of indigenous equipment which will progressively increase to more than 60 per cent through the indigenisation of major components and subsystems.

HAL would engage the Indian private sector, including the MSME in the supply chain. The procurement has the potential to provide direct employment to approximately 1500 personnel and indirect employment for up to 3000 people spread over more than 100 MSMEs. Its acquisition will provide a major boost to the Indian aerospace and defence sector as well as boost efforts towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Development of training ships

The delivery of the indigenously designed and manufactured training ships is expected to start in 2026. These ships will cater to the needs of the training officer cadets, both men and women at sea after their basic training to meet the requirements of the navy.

The ships will be constructed in Tamil Nadu.