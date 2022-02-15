Union Cabinet Meeting Chaired By PM Modi Likely Today At 4 PM

Union Ministers of India are likely to gather for the Union Cabinet meeting, news agency ANI tweeted. The meet is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15. PM Modi will chair the meeting.

Previous Cabinet meets

The previous union cabinet meet of the BJP-led NDA government was scheduled to approve the Union budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The meeting began before the budget presentation in the Parliament. All the top ministers including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were present for the meeting.

Before presenting the budget to Union Cabinet, the Finance Minister met President Ram Nath Kovind. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary & Bhagwat Karad, and other officials from the Ministry.

The Finance Minister had replaced the traditional briefcase with a 'Bahi Khata' in 2019. Amid the ongoing Pandemic, the Finance Minister last year decided to present the Union Budget paperless. She presented the budget through a tablet.

The budget was presented on February 1, in the Lok Sabha. The eighth session of the seventeenth Lok Sabha began on January 31, with the President's Motion of thanks speech. The first half of the budget was adjourned on 11 February 2022. Both the houses shall resume after recess on 14th march. Budget allocations of different ministries will be examined by the standing committee during this recess time.

The official Twitter handle of Lok Sabha informed that the productivity rate of this session was 121%.

"Disruption free discussion in House boosts the confidence of citizens in democratic institutions," said Lok sabha speaker Om Birla before adjourning the House.

Rajya sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker also appreciated the members of the upper house for "no forced adjournments". Harivansh Narayan Singh Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha said that "members of the upper house raised 51 starred questions, 71 Zero hour questions along with more than 50 special mentions".

Lauding the members of the upper house, the Deputy Chairman expressed how he wants that the house to function in the right spirit in the future. "We continue to be guided with the same spirit in the future," he said.