Union Cabinet Reshuffle: BJP CMs And Netas Congratulate Scindia, Sonowal And Others

In the first major reshuffle after returning to power in 2019, 43 new ministers were sworn-in to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet on Wednesday. 36 ministers were inducted into the Union cabinet while seven Ministers were promoted to the Cabinet rank.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated MP Jyotiraditya Scindia for being elevated to the Union Cabinet.
"Under the guidance of Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji the Cabinet expansion will pave way for the progress of the country and various states. Hearty congratulations to Jyotiraditya Scindia Ji on assuming the post of Union Cabinet Minister," Chauhan tweeted.
भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में केन्द्रीय मंत्रिमंडल के विस्तार से देश एवं विभिन्न प्रदेशों की प्रगति की राह अधिक सुगम और तीव्र होगी।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 7, 2021
माननीय श्री @JM_Scindia जी को केन्द्रीय कैबिनेट मंत्री पद ग्रहण करने पर हार्दिक बधाई।
Assam CM Himantha Biswa Sarma also congratulated Sarbananda Sonwal on taking oath as Cabinet Minister. "My sincere gratitude to you Aadarniya PM Narendra Modi for giving Assam the great honour by inducting Sri Sarbananda Sonwal as a Cabinet Minister in Union Cabinet. Assam is elated today. We're proud & grateful to you," he tweeted.
My sincere gratitude to you Aadarniya PM Sri @narendramodi for giving Assam the great honor by inducting Sri @sarbanandsonwal as a Cabinet Minister in Union Cabinet.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 7, 2021
Assam is elated today. We're proud & grateful to you.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/JMdfzIORRK
BJP National Secretary Sunil Deodhar extended his heartiest congratulations to Hardeep Singh Puri for taking oath as Union Minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Heartiest congratulations to @HardeepSPuri ji on taking oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in @narendramodi ji's Govt.— Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) July 7, 2021
Good luck & My Best Wishes to you on this New Role! pic.twitter.com/EDYCfHK5ZM
"Your induction as Union Cabinet Minister is truly deserving. My hearty congratulations to Shri RK Singh Ji on taking oath for your new role. We seek your continuous guidance and advice. Through your support Arunachal made tremendous progress in several sectors," Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said while reacting to the induction of RK Singh in the Union Cabinet.
Your induction as Union Cabinet Minister is truly deserving.— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 7, 2021
My hearty congratulations to Shri @RajKSinghIndia Ji on taking oath for your new role.
We seek your continuous guidance and advice. Through your support Arunachal made tremendous progress in several sectors. pic.twitter.com/KE7kjgFjHn
"Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality"— Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) July 7, 2021
Congratulations to Shri @mansukhmandviya ji for taking oath as the Union Minister.
Your leadership is an asset for nation. Best wishes for the upcoming endeavours. pic.twitter.com/8WFo7HJ5Wi
Hearty Congratulations to @PRupala ji on new responsibility in the @NarendraModi ji led Govt.#Govt4Growth— Suresh Nakhua ( सुरेश नाखुआ )🇮🇳 (@SureshNakhua) July 7, 2021
केंद्रीय मंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने के लिए श्री @JM_Scindia, श्री @RCP_Singh, श्री @ashwinivaishnaw व श्री @PashupatiParas को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं।#Govt4Growth @blsanthosh pic.twitter.com/FFxIw4jWtR— Raghubar Das (@dasraghubar) July 7, 2021
Heartiest congratulations to @Annapurna4BJP ji on taking oath as Minister of State in @narendramodi ji's Govt.— Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) July 7, 2021
Good luck & My Best Wishes to you on this New Role!#Govt4Growth pic.twitter.com/QDKQmZq1p7
The Union Cabinet reshuffle saw the exit of four high-profile ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
The Council of Ministers now comprises 77 ministers, nearly half of them new. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Annapurna Devi, Meenakshi Lekhi, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma are some of the leaders who were inducted into the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.