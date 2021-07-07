Union Cabinet Reshuffle: BJP CMs And Netas Congratulate Scindia, Sonowal And Others

In the first major reshuffle after returning to power in 2019, 43 new ministers were sworn-in to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet on Wednesday. 36 ministers were inducted into the Union cabinet while seven Ministers were promoted to the Cabinet rank.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated MP Jyotiraditya Scindia for being elevated to the Union Cabinet.

"Under the guidance of Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji the Cabinet expansion will pave way for the progress of the country and various states. Hearty congratulations to Jyotiraditya Scindia Ji on assuming the post of Union Cabinet Minister," Chauhan tweeted.

Assam CM Himantha Biswa Sarma also congratulated Sarbananda Sonwal on taking oath as Cabinet Minister. "My sincere gratitude to you Aadarniya PM Narendra Modi for giving Assam the great honour by inducting Sri Sarbananda Sonwal as a Cabinet Minister in Union Cabinet. Assam is elated today. We're proud & grateful to you," he tweeted.

BJP National Secretary Sunil Deodhar extended his heartiest congratulations to Hardeep Singh Puri for taking oath as Union Minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



"Your induction as Union Cabinet Minister is truly deserving. My hearty congratulations to Shri RK Singh Ji on taking oath for your new role. We seek your continuous guidance and advice. Through your support Arunachal made tremendous progress in several sectors," Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said while reacting to the induction of RK Singh in the Union Cabinet.

Here are some more reactions from BJP leaders

Union Cabinet Reshuffle

The Union Cabinet reshuffle saw the exit of four high-profile ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The Council of Ministers now comprises 77 ministers, nearly half of them new. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Annapurna Devi, Meenakshi Lekhi, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma are some of the leaders who were inducted into the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.