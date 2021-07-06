Union Cabinet Reshuffle: What Is The Significance Of The Expansion Of PM Modi's Team?

As the PM Modi-led Union Cabinet gears up for its first-ever expansion in its second innings of governance, there is a lot of buzz around the selected names that are expected to be announced on Wednesday. While other media houses discuss a gamut of issues relating to the accomodation of new leaders ranging from representation of castes and religions to representation of states, we at Republic Media Network would like to throw light on the timing of the methodological, well-thought Union Cabinet reshuffle.

Timing of the Cabinet reshuffle

By timing, we do not just mean, timing of the Union Cabinet reshuffle in reference to the tenure of the government, but also the timing in reference to the political scenario prevailing in the country. In the case of the former, the reshuffle was rather expected as the party has completed 2.5 years in power but taking into consideration the latter, there is room for thought. The rejig is happening at a time when Congress - the BJP's principle opponent- is witnessing internal tussles in five states simultaneously.

The PM Modi-led Centre has responded effectively to other claims made by the Opposition after returning to power in 2019. For instance, the lobby raked up the Kashmir issue post the abrogation of Article 370 and had claimed that it would result in India losing Kashmir. However, not just is Article 370 gone but elections are a certainty in the Union Territory with the leaders of all major political parties meeting PM Modi recently.

Another example is the lobby targeting India's financial status amid COVID using strategically placed visuals of migrant workers to create a campaign portraying the economy as collapsing. However, India's economy has swung back and is now placed among the highest on the global table.

These instances prove PM Modi's ability to carry on regardless of the vilest, most personal attacks and the recent fake news episodes while focusing on medium and long term, makes him less vulnerable than the Lobby would want him to be portrayed as.

Contenders in cabinet expansion

Meanwhile, in view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, sources report that several leaders have been called to the national capital to ensure representation of leaders from the poll-bound state. Amongst the frontrunners from UP is BJP ally Apna Dal(S) leader Anupriya Patel. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who jumped ship from Congress last year and was instrumental in BJP returning to power in Madhya Pradesh, is likely to be given a ministerial berth. Former Maharashtra CM and BJP ally Narayan Rane among other leaders in Maharashtra is likely to get a cabinet berth.

Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal is also among the front runners to grab the cabinet berth. BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand is also likely to be given a place in the cabinet. Dilip Ghosh and Locket Chatterjee from West Bengal might find a place in the reshuffled Cabinet as well. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Lok Sabha MP, from Ladakh, is also likely to be inducted into the Cabinet