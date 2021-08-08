Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba Gets One-year Extension By Centre

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba was given a year-long extension to his term, beyond August 30 2021, by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday. The extension order notification was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) after the ACC cleared it.

Gauba, a 1982-batch IAS officer, had served as Union Home Secretary from August 2017 to August 2019 before being elevated to the post of Cabinet Secretary by the Union government. He has also represented India at the International Monetary Fund.

Key implementer of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act

An official press release by the government stated that Gauba brings to his new assignment rich and wide-ranging experience spanning security, governance, and financial verticals in the central and state governments, as well as in international organizations.

The statement added that the Union Chief Secretary was a key implementer of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act under which the state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two union territories following the abrogation of the special status given to it state under Article 370 of the Constitution. He has been credited for the flawless and smooth implementation of the Centre's decision and had spearheaded the formulation and execution of the initiatives brought forth by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

With the help of a small core team, Gauba gave final shape to the constitutional and legal aspects of the Act while working out administrative and security arrangements.

During his tenure as Additional Secretary under the MHA, Gauba is credited for preparing a multi-pronged action plan in 2015 to tackle Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and steering its implementation. His contribution resulted in significantly shrinking the influence of Maoists.

The Union Chief Secretary has served the central government in several fields, including urban development, defence, environment and forests, and electronics and information technology.

As Chief Secretary of Jharkhand, Gauba had introduced major governance and economic reforms including the lateral entry of professionals, restructuring and downsizing of ministries, and labour reforms.

