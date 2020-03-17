Union Government Releases Steps To Follow During Self-quarantine

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday issued guidelines for home quarantine in the backdrop of the coronavirus in India. The number of cases soared in the country on Tuesday after positive reports of the virus were reported in Maharashtra, Noida, Karnataka.

The citizens have been asked to stay in a well-ventilated single room preferably with an attached/separate toilet. "If a family member needs to stay in the same room, it is advisable to maintain a distance of at least 1 meter between the two."

The Central government in its guidelines has also mentioned the public health measures to control the outbreak of this virus and stated, "Wear a surgical mask at all the time. The mask should be changed every 6 to 8 hours and disposed of. Avoid Sharing household items eg. dishes, drinking glasses, cups or other items with other people at home."

The government's order also included steps to home quarantine. It stated, "First, avoid shaking the soiled linen or direct contact with skin. Second, Use disposable gloves when cleaning the surfaces or handling soiled linen. Third, in case the person being quarantined becomes symptomatic, all his close contacts will be home quarantines (14 days) and followed up for an additional 14 days or till the report of such a case turns out negative on lab testing."

Nearly 130 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with three reported deaths.

Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus, including shutting down schools, universities, malls and other places where a large number of people can gather. Multiple firms have also implemented work from home so as to not expose the employees to the virus.

The Union government announced a travel ban on and suspended all visas and stated that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020.

This advisory also applies for people with visa-free travel, and to OCI cardholders, whose visa-free access will be temporarily suspended with effect from March 13, 2020. However, the statement mentioned that any foreign national who intends to travel to India for any compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Embassy for further clarity or guidance.

Globally, around 7,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 1,82,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

