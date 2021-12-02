Union Health Min Says Decision On COVID Booster Dose To Be Based On 'scientific Basis'

On Thursday, the Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said that the COVID booster dose, i.e. Pediatric vaccine is an ongoing discussion within their system. He said that everything is being carefully examined. Agarwal further added that the decision on the booster dose will be based on the 'scientific evidence' which will come.

Agarwal also revealed that two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID have been reported in India. Both the cases have been found in Karnataka. The new variant was first detected in South Africa and was recently declared 'Variant of Concern' by World Health Organisation.

"There are still many things that need to be figured out about the new COVID variant. The decision of the booster dose will be taken on scientific evidence. As soon as the Omicron virus was reported as the 'Variant of Concern' by WHO, our scientific team started working on it. On administrative levels, the highest level of monitoring is going on. We conducted a detailed meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and are working together with the Health Ministry and the State Ministry," Lav Agarwal said.

During the press conference, Dr VK Paul, Member, Health, Niti Aayog highlighted the importance of wearing masks at all times as it 'ultimately protects our body from these COVID variants trying to enter our bodies.' He termed it as the 'universal vaccine' and added that the importance of masks should be highlighted in such situations.

Dr VK Paul added, "As we have seen, countries that neglected the importance of masks are facing the threat of another pandemic. Hence I would like to emphasize again that masks are very important and we should continue using them as we did during the high-intensity period in the pandemic."

Karnataka Govt Sets Up 6 Genome Sequencing Labs

The Karnataka government has taken the initiative to set up six genome sequencing laboratories across the state to detect the Omicron variant. One such lab has been set up at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee hospital in Bengaluru which has received the approval of the Karnataka government and ICMR to conduct genome sequencing of the new variant.

One of the professors at the institute informed Republic Media Network that all the required supplies have been installed at six labs only the demonstration of the instruments is awaited. She also informed that the training of microbiologists have already begun.

"We don't know how many vaccinated people would be infected by Omicron. We, therefore, need to identify the variant using genome sequencing. Then we need to isolate them to prevent transmission, which is the highest among these patients, compared to the previous Delta variant," explained the professor.

