As India in another milestone administers more than 125 crore vaccination doses on Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called it "another proud moment for every Indian". Hailing the Centre's Har Ghar Dastak campaign, Mandaviya said that India is heading with a new zeal and energy in its fight against the deadly COVID-19.

Congratulating India on this huge achievement, the Health Minister took to Twitter and wrote, "As intensifies the HarGharDastak campaign, the country is marching ahead with a new zeal and new energy in its fight against COVID-19."

सबका साथ, सबका प्रयास 💉



Yet another proud moment for every Indian as the nation hits the 125-Crore vaccination mark!



Earlier on Wednesday, December 1, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country was nearing the landmark number of 125 crores, inform the Union Health Ministry. According to the CoWIN portal, a total of 1,25,11,67,106 vaccine doses were administered as of 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 2.

In October, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 100-crore number marking a vaccine century. Meanwhile, the country-wide vaccination drive launched by the central government on January 16, 2021, is expected to increase at a faster pace, informed the Health Ministry. Earlier, the vaccination drive was rolled out for health care workers which were later extended to people over 60 years of age and those at 45 and above with specific comorbid conditions.

In the next phase from April, vaccinations for all people above the age of 45 were approved and finally, it was expanded for everyone above 18 from May 1.

India's COVID-19 update

India on Thursday reported 9,765 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours followed by 8,548 recoveries and 477 deaths. With active cases accounting for less than 1% of the total cases, India's active caseload stands at 99,763.

While India is looking forward to fastening the vaccination drive across the country, fear over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron looms across the nation. Under the view of the new variant, the Centre has issued several guidelines imposing restrictions on international passengers followed by domestic ones as well. Along with that, state governments have also issued preventive measures for avoiding the spread of the new variant.



