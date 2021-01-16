Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Lauds Frontline Workers As Vaccination Drive Kicks Off

As India commenced its mega vaccination drive on Saturday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has lauded the frontline workers. Harsh Vardhan was briefing the media after the vaccination drive kicked off at AIIMS in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on Saturday via videoconferencing and congratulated the people of India.

Harsh Vardhan lauds Covid warriors

Addressing the media, Harsh Vardhan spoke about all the measures in place for the mammoth vaccination drive across the country. In addition, he also spoke about the CoWIN app. The Union Health Minister also remarked that health officials and frontline workers are engaged in the vaccination process in the remotest and every corner of the country.

"Lakhs of workers have been trained for this excercise and are contributing to the vaccination efforts. I would like to thank them. I would also like to thank all health officials, doctors and my colleague. Moreover, I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is leading from the front." said Harsh Vardhan.

Vardhan also took to Twitter and lauded the Corona warriors present at AIIMS in the wake of vaccination drive.

It was an honour for me to join our courageous Corona Warriors at AIIMS, Delhi on this momentous occasion.



As a fitting tribute to their selfless service, our healthcare workers & frontline workers will be the 1st to be inoculated #COVID19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/HCRCVEy7sX — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 16, 2021

First vaccine jab administered to a sanitation worker

Meanwhile, India's first vaccine recipient is a sanitation worker based in Delhi. After PM Modi flagged off the vaccination drive, Manish Kumar became the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in India.

#WATCH | Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, becomes the first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi in presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. pic.twitter.com/6GKqlQM07d — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

The drugs regulatory body of India has currently given its approval to two vaccines. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has developed the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University while the Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology.

