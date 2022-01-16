Union Health Minister Lauds India For Administering 157 Cr COVID Vaccine Jabs In 1 Year

As India on Sunday completed one year of its COVID-19 vaccination drive, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country on crossing the 157 crore vaccination mark in the time period, stating that the date, 16 January 2021, shall always be remembered. Mandaviya also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Prayas' mantra which has helped in fighting the deadly coronavirus in the ongoing pandemic.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted:

16th January 2021 will always be remembered!



Congratulations India on crossing 157 crore #COVID19 vaccinations that too in just 1 year.



With PM @NarendraModi Ji's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', 🇮🇳 has emerged as an example in the world in fight against COVID-19. #1YearOfVaccineDrive

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Minister noted that India's vaccination drive became the most successful in the world under the leadership of PM Modi. He tweeted, "Today the world`s largest vaccination campaign completes one year. Started under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, with everyone`s efforts, today, it is the most successful vaccination campaign in the world. I congratulate all the health workers, scientists and countrymen. (sic)"

India completes one year of COVID Vaccination Drive

India, on Sunday, completed one year of its COVID-19 vaccination programme, which had commenced on 16 January 2021. The vaccination drive had started with the inoculation of frontline workers with the rollout of two approved vaccines - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield.

Currently, 90% of the eligible population in the country have received the first dose while 60% have received the second dose of the vaccines. The country has now also started administering booster doses for the vulnerable and launched a vaccination programme for children in the age group of 15-18 years.

As per data shared by the Health Ministry, 1,56,76,15,454 vaccination doses were delivered to eligible people till 7 a.m. on Sunday, and so far, 43,19,278 precautionary dosages have been administered.

COVID situation in India

India added 2,71,202 new coronavirus infections to its caseload, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,71,22,164, including 7,743 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The country saw 1,702 new cases of the Omicron variant, the highest in a single day so far, and an increase of 28.17% since Saturday. Experts said that it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample, but stressed that this wave is largely being driven by Omicron.