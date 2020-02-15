Union Health Minister Offers Condolences On The Tragic Death Of 4 Kids In School Van Fire

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Saturday expressed his 'heartfelt condolences' to the families who lost their children in a fire that broke out in a minivan in Punjab. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Dr. Harsh Vardhan wished for the quick recovery of the injured children.

The Union Minister's tweet roughly translates as "My mind is disturbed after listening to the heartwrenching news of the death of a few kids in a fire that broke out in a school van. My condolences to the families of the victims in this hour of grief. I wish quick recovery of the children who have been injured in the accident."

Four Children Die in a school van fire

Earlier in the day, four children were burnt alive when a minivan of a private school carrying students caught fire in Punjab's Sangrur district. The accident took place on the Longowal-Sidsamachar road. According to the police authorities,12 children were in the van at the time of the incident.

After the fire broke out, the locals were able to resue eight children out of the burning van. However, four children in the age group of 10 to 12 years were charred to death. Adding further, the police stated that the children were returning from school at the time of the incident.

Punjab CM orders magisterial inquiry

Post the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh stated that he was sad to hear about the fire incident where four children lost their lives and stated that he has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter. He also assured that those guilty behind the incident will be strictly punished.

Very sad to learn of the news from Sangrur, where we lost 4 children because their school van caught fire. Injured have been rushed to the hospital. DC & SSP Sangrur are on the spot & I have ordered a magisterial enquiry. Guilty will be strictly punished. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 15, 2020

