Union Health Ministry Flags Off 'Har Ghar Dastak 2.0’ To Amp Up COVID Vaccination Drive

According to the Union Health Ministry officials, a campaign titled ‘Har Ghar Dastak 2.0’ campaign was flagged off on Wednesday with the goal to ramp up vaccination in all States and Union Territories of the country while also raising awareness about the beneficiaries.

Covid-19 vaccination of all beneficiaries whose second dose is due and who are eligible for a precaution dose would be emphasized through a door-to-door vaccination drive. The ‘Har Ghar Dastak 2.0’ will continue till July 31 of this year, according to the Union Health Ministry.

COVID-19 vaccination coverage for children aged between 12 and 18 years will be covered through school-based campaigns.

Recently on May 20 in a video conference, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed all States and Union Territories about the significantly slow pace of COVID-19 vaccination and urged them to accelerate the pace towards 100% vaccination coverage by saturating all eligible beneficiaries.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in the video conference advised all States and Union Territories to plan for a two-month-long "Har Ghar Dastak 2.0" campaign, focusing on door-to-door campaigns including campaigns for old age homes, schools and colleges, for targeted coverage of children aged 12-18 years, prisons, brick kilns, and other locations.

Har Ghar Dastak 1.0

The Centre’s first ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign operated with a focus on 100% first dose COVID-19 vaccination and clearing the backlog of second-dose vaccinations. The campaign continued till December 31.

The Central government commenced the nationwide COVID-19 immunization program on January 16, 2022, and the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination began on June 21, 2021.

The Government of India has been aiding the States and Union Territories by supplying them with free COVID vaccines as part of the nationwide vaccination drive.

'More than 193.30 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs': Health Ministry

The Indian Health Ministry recently released data informing that till now more than 193.30 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to States and Union Territories. According to the Centre, over 19.12 crore (19,12,79,635) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. The Union government has said that it is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.