Union Health Ministry Releases Lists Of Dos & Don'ts To Avoid Contracting Monkeypox

Amid an increase in Monkeypox cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday released the lists of dos and don'ts for the people in a bid to avoid contracting the viral zoonotic disease.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare headed by Manusukh Mandaviya released a list of risks and preventive measures in the form of dos and don'ts to increase awareness among the people against Monkeypox. Sharing an image through its official Twitter handle, the Ministry said, "Protect yourself from Monkeypox. Know what you should and should not do to avoid contracting the disease."

Protect yourself from #Monkeypox. Know what you should and should not do to avoid contracting the disease.



For more information, visit https://t.co/4uKjkYncqT pic.twitter.com/Zz9tYec9JR — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) August 3, 2022

Lists of Dos and Don'ts to avoid contracting Monkeypox

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, anyone can get Monkeypox, if they have had prolonged and or repeated contact with an infected individual. However, to avoid contracting the infection, the Ministry released lists of Dos and Don'ts.

Dos

Isolate infected patients from others.

Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitisers.

When near infected individuals, wear masks and disposable gloves.

Use a disinfectant for environmental sanitation.

Don'ts

Don’t share linen, bedding or towels with people who have contracted Monkeypox.

Don’t wash soiled linen or laundry of infected persons with those of non-infected individuals.

Don’t attend public events if you exhibit symptoms of Monkeypox.

Don’t stigmatise groups of people based on misinformation.

Monkeypox symptoms

As per the WHO advisory, the symptoms of Monkeypox include fever, severe headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, swollen lymph nodes, and skin rashes or lesions. The rash usually begins on the first or third day of the onset of fever. A patient of monkeypox may also develop lesions that may be flat or slightly raised, filled with clear or yellowish fluid, then crust over, dry up, and fall off. These lesions vary from a few to several thousand.

"The rash tends to appear on the face, the palms of the hands, and the soles of the feet. They can also be found in the mouth, genitals, and eyes," WHO cautioned.

It is pertinent to mention that as of now India has reported eight cases of the virus and one death. Notably, out of 8 reported cases, five along with one death were reported in Kerala whereas three were reported in Delhi.