Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya held a "COVID review" meeting in New Delhi amid surging cases in China and other countries such as the US, Brazil and Japan.

In this crucial meeting, Mandaviya along with senior officials and experts discussed the measures that could be taken amid the rise in cases in neighbouring China and other countries.

Taking to Twitter after the meeting, the Union Minister tweeted, "In view of rising cases of #COVID19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation."

In view of the rising cases of #Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today.



COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance.



We are prepared to manage any situation. pic.twitter.com/DNEj2PmE2W — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 21, 2022

Notably, medical experts such as member (Health) of NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul, AIIMS Director M Srinivas, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman N L Arora, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl and other senior officials participated in the meeting chaired by Mandaviya.

Union Health Minister holds crucial COVID review meeting with experts

In the meeting, Mandaviya will not only review the COVID-19 situation in the country but will also review the situation in other countries as well. How to take safety measures at international and domestic airports, how to increase surveillance at airports, determination of rules for passengers coming from abroad and rules regarding Indians returning home are some points on which the experts will discuss.

In addition to this, Republic has learned that in the COVID review, there will be a discussion on rules related to programmes organised in connection with the celebration of the new year, following which the government is likely to restrict the number of people attending indoor and outdoor events ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Notably, this comes as China battles a fresh bout of mounting COVID-19 cases, and the United States expressed concerns saying that a runaway outbreak might spawn new mutations of the virus that pose risk to the world that has returned to pre-COVID-19 normalcy.

Centre directs states to conduct genome sequencing

On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry requested the states and UTs to send samples of all COVID-19-positive cases to INSACOG labs to track new variants, if any.

"In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, the United States of America, the Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive cases samples to track the variants through SARS-CoV-2 Genome Consortium Network (INSACOG) network," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter addressed to the States and Union Territories on Tuesday.