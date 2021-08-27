Union Health Secy Advises Maha Govt To Impose Stricter COVID Measures Ahead Of Festivities

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan presented his concern over the significant surge in the COVID-19 cases in some districts of Maharashtra in the last few weeks. In the wake of upcoming festivities, the Bhushan advised the state government to control COVID-19 spread and impose strict measures ahead of festivals like (Dahi Handi & Ganesh Chaturthi).

In a letter on Friday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the ministry appreciates the measures taken by CM Uddhav Thackrey lead Maharashtra government to contain COVID spread. However, he apprised that though the COVID figures have declined in the state, some districts are showing a contradictory trend. Districts like Thane are showing early signs of upsurge in COVID-19 cases and test positivity, the health secretary added.

Asserting his concern, he further asked the state government to focus on containment measures, as issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 by the Home Ministry in view of mass events & public gatherings expected during the celebration of upcoming festivals (including Dahi Handi and Ganesh Chaturthi) in Maharashtra. He added, “ it is advised that the State may consider imposing and enforcing local restrictions in the public observation of these festivals and mass gatherings.”

The letter further states that ICMR & NCDC are observing the situation in the state closely, as they are concerned that the cases might move upwards during the upcoming festive season if effective measures weren’t taken. “The concerns of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) regarding the potential of mass gathering events during festivals turning into super spreader events, thereby leading to a spike in Covid cases, was communicated to the States earlier also. This is particularly important in view of circulation of more transmissible variants of concern being reported by various States, including Maharashtra,” the advisory read.



Bhushan stressed that the state should continue to keep its focus on adherence to the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Ensuring COVID Appropriate Behaviour', so as to maintain the impetus that Maharashtra and the country has gained so far in managing the pandemic.

Union Home Secretary Chairs meeting to review situation in Maharashtra & Kerala

Earlier, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a virtual meeting on Thursday to review the steps taken by the state governments of Kerala and Maharashtra for checking the spread of COVID-19. During the course of the meeting, the overall situation in Kerala and Maharashtra was discussed as there has been a sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases in these states. In a public statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, they said, "The Union Home Secretary reviewed the efforts being made by the state governments to contain the spread of infections and observed that more efforts would be required to arrest the increase in infections." Ajay Bhalla urged the state governments to consider enforcing night curfews in areas with a high rate of positivity.

The state governments of both the states were further advised that they should continue with their vaccination programmes and would be given more doses if they required more vaccines. Along with increasing their vaccination rates, the two states were urged to strictly impose COVID-appropriate behaviour. Mass gatherings must be avoided, that include weddings or festivals. The recent surge in Kerala is blamed on the regional festival of Onam and authorities must remain vigilant to avoid such a scare due to festivals in the rest of the country.

