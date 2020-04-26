Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan's Term Extended By 3 Months Amid COVID Crisis

Amid the ongoing health crisis owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has been given a three-month extension in her service. The Union Health Secretary who hails from Andhra Pradesh was all set to resign on April 30, however keeping in mind the current situation in the country, her term has been extended for a period of three months. This was done in a cabinet meeting on Sunday chaired by PM Modi himself.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday approved her extension for a period of "three months beyond the date of her superannuation on April 30, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier", read an order of the Ministry of Personnel.

Preeti Sudan who currently holds the post of Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare of MoHFW has been working extensively on aligning all departments to execute the Centre's policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She is one of the prime persons in charge for coordinating and handling the COVID-19 crisis along with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. She is also responsible for coordinating with sister departments in the Central and state/UT governments along with the Union Health Minister.

Preeti Sudan, Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare gets 3 months extension in service beyond date of her superannuation: Government of India

Coronavirus in India

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 824 and the number of cases climbed to 26,496 in the country, with 49 more deaths and 1,990 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 19,868 as 5,804 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry said. The country is currently in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 and will go on till May 3.

