Union Health Secy Takes Cognizance Of Slow Pace Of COVID Vaccination At Private Centers

The Centre has taken cognizance of the slow pace of COVID vaccination by the Private Covid Vaccination Centres (PCVC), the Union Health Ministry informed in its routine briefing on Wednesday. Highlighted the slow procurement process of the PCVC, the Union Health Ministry directed states to facilitate the private vaccination centre in getting COVID vaccines as India battles the second wave of COVID. The national cumulative COVID vaccination coverage on Wednesday exceeded 38.76 crores.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday chaired a high-level virtual meeting with health secretaries and senior immunization officials of 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Telangana and Arunachal Pradesh, and Union territories (UTs).

Nodal representatives from the two COVID vaccine manufacturers, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII), were also present at the meeting chaired by the Health Secretary.

Centre demands review of procurement for PCVCs

The Centre demanded a review of the procurement and administration of vaccines by PCVCs after the revised guidelines for universalization of the countrywide COVID vaccination programme was issued.

“Many state governments need to facilitate the vaccine procurement by the PCVC. States were advised to review the status on a daily basis and ensure that indents for the earmarked quantum are quickly placed with the private vaccine manufacturers,” a statement issued by the health ministry stated.

“In many cases, while the indent for the COVID vaccine has been placed with the state government, payment has not been made for the entire amount of indented vaccines. In some cases, no payment has been made for the entire indented quantity. State governments and the PCVCs were advised to ensure that the gap between the indented quantity and payment towards their procurement reduced to zero.

In some states, the quantity of vaccines paid for has not been physically lifted by the states/PCVCs. The states/PCVCs have to quickly ensure the lifting of dispatched doses.

States advised to maintain unutilised vaccine balance

In some states, wherever vaccine doses have been lifted by PCVCs, the actual administration of COVID vaccines is seen to be less than the vaccine quantity lifted. States and PCVCs were advised to review this and ensure that the balance of unutilized vaccine doses is quickly administered,” the release said. The central government advised states to ensure speedy and effective coordination between the PCVCs and the vaccine manufacturers to remove congestions if any.

It was pointed out that advanced visibility of the COVID vaccine to the states by the Union health ministry is, in turn, required to be communicated to the citizens by states. The Union Health Ministry has organized five regional workshops to orient nodal officers of states and PCVCs for placing indent on Co-Win, payment for the quantum of doses, etc. States were advised to indicate if any further refresher training sessions were required. These shall be organized based on requirement of the states. During the review meeting, the roles of the states/UTs for demand aggregation and roles of the covid-19 vaccine manufacturers in quick dispatch were further outlined.

(Image Credits - ANI)