Union Health Secy Warns Kerala Govt Over Non-compliance Of COVID-19 Containment Protocols

Taking into consideration the constant surge in COVID cases in Kerala, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday warned the Kerala government over non-compliance of COVID containment protocols in the state.

Health Secy: 'Multiple potential super-spreader events' are taking place in Kerala

Hitting out at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for failing in limiting the spread of the lethal virus in the state, the Union Health Secretary stated that 'multiple potential super-spreader events' are taking place in the state.

Kerala - First state in the country in the last 50 days to record more than 20,000 cases

It may be noted here that, Kerala on Tuesday, became the first state in the country in the last 50 days to record more than 20,000 fresh cases in just one day while also recording 10,000-15,000 cases on average. Secondly, the test positivity rate has been between 10% and 13% that is much higher than any other state, and thirdly, the number of active cases is not declining.

IMA President condemns Kerala government 'attitude'

President of the Indian Medical Association, Dr. J A Jayalal said that the Kerala government failed to respond appropriately to the COVID containment strategies. Dr. Jayalal added that effective efforts can be seen in all other states of the nation, so Kerala should follow them.

"The Delta Variant being so infectious can spread to the neighbouring states as well. Serious efforts should be made to contain the virus in the states or else it will result to be a catastrophe. The government should change its pathway. It is not the time of religious gatherings, it is rather a life and death situation. We condemn the attitude of the Kerala government," Dr. Jayala said.

Further urging the Kerala government to follow COVID suitable protocols, the IMA President said, "It is my request to the Kerala government to kindly follow the instructions given by medical experts and epidemiologists concerning the serious disease. India is going to face the third wave very soon and it is the responsibility of the state governments to work consciously with positivity to curb the spread of the virus."

"'Callous' and 'irresponsible' behaviour of the state. India will have to suffer for this act"

Criticising the Kerala government over its incompetence in limiting the virus, Chairman of Nephron Clinic, Dr. Sanjeev Bagai stated the rise in cases as utter 'callousness and 'irresponsible' behaviour of the state.

"The Chief Minister is at fault and legally liable for causing 'death', 'misery' and 'pain,' and the further surge of the virus. Kerala is contributing to 50% of cases of the nation. We know that the Delta Variant is 1,260 times more infectious, 70 times more transmissible than the previous variants of the virus. We know that COVID can spread 60 feet below the surface and even after knowing all that, the government has been 'absurdly' and 'unscientifically' disobeying all protocols by giving permission to hold religious festivities. This is nothing short of a man-made disaster. The government is legally and morally responsible for the spread. India will have to suffer for this act."

Meanwhile, on July 7, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written to the Kerala Chief Secretary Dr. V P Joy, suggesting measures to control the spread of COVID in the state. Rajesh Bhushan had shared his concern towards Kerala's positivity rate which was staged at 10.3% in few districts and more than 10% in seven districts. These seven districts included Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, and Thrissur. The health secretary had said that two districts have again recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases for the past four weeks in the state.

India reported 43,654 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its overall Covid-19 tally to 3,14,84,605, while 640 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,22,022, according to data from the Union health ministry on Wednesday. The number of active cases also increased to 3,99,436 and now comprises 1.27% of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39%, the health ministry said.