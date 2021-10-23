Union Home Min Amit Shah Meets Kin Of Martyrs; Assures Them Of PM Modi's Support For J&K

Amidst reports of the recent civilian killings in Jammu & Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took upon the responsibility of a three-day visit to the valley. On Saturday evening, the Union Home Minister met with the families of the security personnel who were martyred while fighting terrorists. While offering his condolences to the families, Amit Shah assured every citizen of J&K that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government stood firmly for the people of the valley and that the country was not afraid of such cowardly act of violence.

आतंकियों से लड़ते हुए शहीद हुए सुरक्षाकर्मियों के परिजनों और आतंकी घटनाओं में मारे गये आम नागरिकों के परिजनों से भेंट की।



मैं J&K के हर नागरिक को विश्वास दिलाता हूँ कि मोदी सरकार व पूरा देश आपके साथ मजबूती से खड़ा है। भारत देश ऐसी किसी भी कायरतापूर्ण हिंसा से डरने वाला नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/l0iRBTJwqP — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 23, 2021

Reports have suggested that a total of 700 people have been detained so far under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in concern to the recent development of violence due to terrorism in the valley. Furthermore, a total of 26 detainees have now been shifted to the Central Jail of Agra from Jammu and Kashmir under the act.

Amit Shah's first visit to J&K post article 370 abrogation

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah, arrived at J&K earlier on Saturday, it is pertinent to note that it is the Home Minister's first visit to the UTs post the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. Upon his arrival, Shah immediately drove to meet the family members of the police officer killed by terrorists. Later, he cleared a meeting to review the security situation in the valley with senior officers of Armed Forces, Central Police Forces, J&K Police and security agencies in Srinagar. He also inaugurated the international flight between Srinagar and Sharjah.

Amit Shah elucidates importance of youth in pushing development of J&K

Addressing members of the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Club in Srinagar, Amit Shah said that August 5, 2019, would be written in golden letters marking the end of terrorism, nepotism and corruption. With this, the Home Minister mentioned the importance of the youth in the UT which would further assist in contributing to the progress of the union territory. The Home Minister added that terrorism has reduced in the valley and stone pelting has become invisible. "I want to assure you that strict action will be taken against those who want to ruin the peace of J&K, no one can obstruct development here. It's our commitment," he said.

