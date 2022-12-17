Union Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs Eastern And Southern Zonal Council Meetings

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, chaired the 25th Eastern Zonal Council meeting with chief ministers of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha in Howrah, West Bengal on Saturday. Discussions were held on inter-state issues like operationalisation of coal mines, land and forest clearance of rail projects, investigation of heinous offences and more.

The meeting was held in the West Bengal state secretariat Nabanna's Sabhaghar.

West Bengal | Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs the 25th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council, in Howrah with the Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha. pic.twitter.com/ndHd58AOkY — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2022

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the vice-chairman and the host of the meeting. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and ministers from Odisha attended the meet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during the 25th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council, in Howrah pic.twitter.com/51tDlaif2m — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2022

Two cabinet ministers from each state, as members of the council, and chief secretaries and other senior officers of the states, and other officials of the Centre were present at the event.

Zonal councils meets have increased three times

The Narendra Modi government has been regularly holding zonal council meetings as part of "its strategy to strengthen and promote cooperative and competitive federalism in the country," an official said.

"In the last eight years under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the number of meetings of the zonal councils and its standing committees have increased by three times," the official added.

A zonal council meeting is preceded by a standing committee of the council, in which the agenda items are placed before the council and scrutinised and listed in order of priority.

There are five zonal councils in the country and Union Home Minister is the chairman of every zone.