Home Minister Amit Shah Hails BSF Women Personnel, Says 'nation Salutes Their Valour'

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the women officers of the Border Security Forces (BSF) for their 'commitment and dedication' with a hashtag of 'SheInspiresUs'. The Government along with several ministries including the Ministry of Women and Child Development is promoting a campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day with a hashtag 'SheInspiresUs'.

The campaign which was launched a week prior to women's day will culminate on Sunday with PM Modi giving up his social media to inspiring women.

Brave @BSF_India women personnel securing our borders with utmost commitment and dedication.



The entire nation salutes their valour. #SheInspiresUs

Centre's 'SheInspiresUs' campaign

On Monday evening, PM Modi declared that he intends to give up his accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. He declared that he would give the charge of his social media accounts to women with inspirational lives. He contended that this would help them motivate millions of people. Women who wish to get an opportunity to take charge of the PM's social media accounts for one day can post their stories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs or post a video on YouTube using the same hashtag.

Centre's campaign leading up to women's day started from March 1. All 7 days leading up to 8th March observed 7 different themes in line with the Centre's 'Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao' program. As per a press release by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the themes that are being observed are, "Education, Health and Nutrition, Empowerment of Women, Skills & Entrepreneurship and participation in sports, special circumstances, rural women and agriculture and urban women."

Other Ministries such as the Information & Broadcasting, Health & Family Welfare, Human Resource Development (HRD), Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare, Rural Development (RD), Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA), Finance, Defence and Home are also involved in this campaign.

