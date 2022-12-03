Union Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Key Meeting In Gujarat Ahead Of 2nd Phase Of Election

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held an important meeting on Saturday, December 3, after the campaigning for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections concluded.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP Gujarat President CR Paatil and other top leaders attended the meeting. At least a dozen central ministers who have been given different zones for the second phases of elections were also present.

Assembly elections in Gujarat are taking place in two phases- December 1 and December 5. On December 1, voting was held in 89 of the 182 seats. The remaining 93 will vote on December 5. The votes will be counted on December 8.

An average turnout of 63.31% was recorded in the first phase. BJP state chief CR Paatil said that despite a low voter turnout in comparison with the first phase of elections in 2017, the number of votes polled actually increased.

"The BJP will break all the previous records (and form a government again). We will get the highest number of seats with the highest-ever lead and vote share this time. Though percentage-wise voting was low, nearly 10 lakh more votes were polled this time in comparison to the first phase of 2017. As against 1.41 crore votes, 1.51 crore votes were polled on December 1," Paatil said.

In the second phase, 14 districts, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Vadodara will go into polls. Some important constituencies are the Ghatlodia seat of CM Bhupendra Patel, the Viramgam seat where Hardik Patel is fighting and Gandhinagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is contesting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned heavily for some BJP candidates, including massive roadshows in Ahmedabad on December 1 and December 2.

In the 2017 Assembly poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could win only 99 seats whereas Indian National Congress improved its tally to 77 in the 182-member House.