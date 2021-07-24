Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurate ISBT In Mawiong, Meghalaya; Lay Stone For NESAC



In a bid to develop road connectivity in the northeastern states in the country, Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated Inter-state Bus terminus (ISBT) in Mawiong, Meghalaya.

Inaugurating the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Mawiong, Meghalaya. Watch the address live! https://t.co/z6GfXH9r5B — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 24, 2021

BJP's dedication to the development of road connectivity in northeast

While speaking at a public event in Meghalaya, Amit Shah said, "Today we inaugurated the interstate bus terminal at Mawiong, East Khasi Hills. It will improve road connectivity of northeast and will make the region an 'economic hub'."

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy were also present at the inauguration event.

The union minister added that a sum of around 50 crores has been invested by the government of India along with the Meghalaya Government to complete the ISBT project.

Connectivity in the NE states has always been the top priority of the NDA govt. This will further ease the people of Meghalaya and the neighbouring states. I congratulate CM @SangmaConrad Ji for this. pic.twitter.com/QyCVkhnPLk — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 24, 2021

"Providing good connectivity in the northeast region is our top priority"

"I am glad to be here, As far as the northeast region is concerned, connectivity is necessary for the development of the states," Shah said.

"In 2014, when the Bharatiya Janata Party came in power, we ensured that providing good connectivity in the North East region should be on priority. Apart from rail and air connectivity, we have ensured that roadways should also be well connected. Roadways not only help in transportation but also help in economic progress," the Union Home Minister said.

Govt. to connect road, air, and water by '2022' in NE states

Shah added that the government is aiming to connect all the mediums of transportation, roadways, airways, and waterways in the northeast region by 2022. Prior to the inauguration of the ISBT,

Shah lays foundation stone for NESAC

Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the Multipurpose Conference Centre and Exhibition Facility in North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC), Umiam, Meghalaya.

"I applaud the efforts and dedication of team NESAC and want to assure them that PM Narendra Modi led central government is committed to providing advanced technical support to the region, that can transform the lives of our people of the northeastern states," tweeted the Union Minister.

The Home Minister further added that NESAC plays a key role in stimulating the overall growth of the North-Eastern region by using space science and technology.

Mapping of forest gap areas, expansion of the land area for horticulture development. identification and rejuvenation of wetlands, diversion of floodwater, and assessment of Bamboo resources for livelihood needs are a few among many key ideas that were discussed during the meeting.

I applaud the efforts and dedication of Team NESAC and want to assure them that PM @narendramodi led central government is committed to providing advanced technology support to the region, that can transform the lives of our people of the North-Eastern states. pic.twitter.com/xTXUEJwO0i — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 24, 2021

(Inputs from ANI)

