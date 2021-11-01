Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates 4.18-kilometre Elevated Corridor In Ahmedabad

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a 4.18-kilometre elevated corridor in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, connecting Gota Flyover to Science City Box. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also in attendance. Amit Shah posted on Twitter in Gujarati stating, "Today on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway in my Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency ₹ Inaugurated the newly constructed 6-lane elevated corridor at a cost of 170cr. The 2.36 km long corridor connects the Gota flyover with the Sola Sciencecity flyover. This will relieve the people of the area from traffic problems and facilitate transportation."

Amit Shah inaugurates 4.18-kilometre elevated corridor

The operation of this 2.36-kilometre elevated corridor between Ahmedabad's Gota flyover and the Science City flyover, which cost 170 crores to build, will reduce traffic congestion at some of the city's busiest road junctions. The elevated corridor will directly benefit commuters using the SG (Sarkhej-Gandhinagar) Highway, which runs through Shah's Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency, by connecting it to four key road junctions, including Sola Bhagwat, Kargil Petrol Pump, Janata Nagar, and Zydus, according to a statement from the state Chief Minister's Office.

Since June 27, 2021, a 1.48-kilometre flyover connecting the Thaltej underpass and the Sola railway bridge in the city has been operational. The release stated that with the opening of this new elevated route on Monday, a total of 4.18 kilometres of the flyover will be operational, connecting the Gota flyover to the Sola Science City flyover. People visiting the Gujarat High Court or the Sola Civil Hospital will benefit because they will be able to access them directly from National Highway 147 via this elevated route, according to the release.

At a cost of Rs 913 crore, the state government aims to transform the 44-kilometre national highway between Sarkhej in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar city and Chiloda (in Gandhinagar district) to a six-lane road with service roads on both sides. Seven of the 13 flyovers that were built as part of the project have already been functional. With its opening on Monday, the elevated corridor becomes the seventh to be operational. The last five flyovers are currently being built.

Amit Shah launches Dairy Sahakar initiative in Anand, Gujarat

On Sunday, Shah spoke at the 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' (National Unity Day) ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat's Narmada district, to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 146th birthday. Amit Shah also launched the Dairy Sahakar initiative in Anand, Gujarat, with the overarching goal of doubling farmers' income and establishing Atmanirbhar Bharat. According to a press release from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) will provide financial assistance to eligible cooperatives for activities such as bovine development, milk procurement, processing, quality assurance, value addition, branding, packaging, marketing, transportation and storage of milk and milk products, and exports of dairy products within the country under the 'Dairy Sahakar' scheme.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Twitter/ANI)