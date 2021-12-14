Union Home Ministry Firm On Not Diluting UAPA; Informs 'no Amendments Under Consideration'

In a written response to a question on whether the Centre was planning to amend the Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment (UAPA) act, the Home Ministry has said that no amendments are under consideration. The Opposition had raised the demand in the light of recent evidence about a large number of acquittals. However, the Centre's response stated that "there are adequate constitutional, institutional and statutory safeguards including inbuilt safeguards in the UAPA itself to prevent the misuse of law". The reply was also a reply to questions passed by members of Lok Sabha seeking information on the people arrested under UAPA

Home Ministry details on number arrests under UAPA

According to the Union Home Ministry, the National Crime Records Bureau assembles information on conviction and arrest rates under its 'Crime in India' reports. The response also shed light on state-wise data regarding persons arrested, persons on bail and persons acquitted under UAPA from 2018-2020. The data shows that the highest arrests under UAPA have been made in the states of Uttar Pradesh (361) and Manipur (225) in the year 2020.

What is the Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment (UAPA)?

According to PRS, this bill of 2019 is an extension of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 which amends the Act providing special procedures to counter terrorist activities, giving the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in particular additional powers while dealing with terrorism cases. The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha by the Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, on July 8, 2019.

Earlier in August, the Ministry of Home Affairs had notified the Rajya Sabha that out of 1948 personnel arrested, only 34 were convicted under the law. The numbers by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), at that time indicated that 1948 people were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2019.