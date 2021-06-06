Union Home Ministry Team Arrives In Kolkata To Inspect Cyclone Yaas-affected Areas

Subsequent to Cyclone Yaas, a seven-member Union Home Ministry team arrived in Kolkata on Sunday to inspect Cyclone Yaas-affected areas. A member of the Union Home Ministry said that the team is on a three-day visit to the state and will be visiting several areas in South 24 Parganas ad East Midnapore.

According to government sources, the inter-ministerial central team is also likely to hold a meeting with officials of the finance department during its three-day visit.

Earlier on May 28, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee along with former WB Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay visited the cyclone-affected areas due to which they could not attend the review meeting of PM Modi. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress government has implemented the 'Duare Tran' (Doorstep Relief) scheme to help the affected people in the State.

Cyclone Yaas impact

Cyclone Yaas struck the coastal belts of Odisha and Bengal on May 26, dumping rain, flooding homes, and leaving behind a trail of destruction. About 106 teams of NDRF were deployed with 46 teams each in West Bengal and Odisha. They rescued more than 1000 persons and removed more than 2500 trees/ poles that obstructed properties and roads. Indian Defence Forces along with coast guards stepped up in rescuing marooned persons too.

