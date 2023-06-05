Union Home Ministry To Hold Security Review Meet For Amarnath Yatra

The Ministry of Home Affairs is slated to hold a key meeting this week to review security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra which will start from July 1, 2023. The top brass of the Jammu and Kashmir security establishment will be briefing the top officials of Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi on the arrangements being made for the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Earlier on June 2, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh chaired a meeting of senior police officers of the Kashmir zone to review the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will also widen the route through Pahalgam and Sonmarg with railings to help the yatris.

Jammu and Kashmir will also seek additional 250 companies of paramilitary forces from the Ministry of Home Affairs for the smooth conduct of the Yatra. The 62-day-long Shri Amarnathji Yatra commences on July 1 and will culminate on August 31. The Yatra would commence from Pahalgam in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. The registration for Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir started on April 17.

Registration for Shri Amarnath Yatra

The registration process has started in both online and offline modes.

Those desirous of undertaking the yatra can also register offline at 542 bank branches across the country, including 316 branches of Punjab National Bank, 90 branches of K-K, 37 branches of Yes Bank, and 99 branches of SBI Bank.

People can complete the registration process using their Aadhaar cards.

Candidates can complete the registration process using their Aadhaar-based registration, using a thumb scan of the pilgrim at the time of registration.

Candidates aged between 13 and 70 can register themselves for the Amarnathji Yatra 2023.

All the pilgrimages are required to show a health certificate.

Women pilgrims who are 6 weeks or more pregnant are not permitted to participate in the yatra.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecasts of the morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnathji Yatra’s App has been made available on the Google Play Store to get real-time information about the Yatra, and weather and for availing several services online.