Union Home Secretary, IB Chief Visit Kashmir To Review Security Preparation Of G20 Meet

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka are visiting Kashmir on Tuesday to review the security preparation for a meeting of the G20 later this month, sources said.

The high-level delegation took stock of the security preparation for the G20 meeting for which international delegates will be in the Valley from May 22 to 24.

Security of the G20 meeting is a top priority for the government for which all possible steps are being taken, the sources said.

Bhalla and Deka met top functionaries of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, police, Army and other security agencies and reviewed the security arrangements, they said.

The G20 delegates are expected to visit Gulmarg and a few other tourist places besides Srinagar as part of the meeting.

The recent two major terror attacks in Rajouri and Poonch have given clear signals that those elements which are inimical to the nation may try to disrupt the coming G20 meeting, the sources said.

NSG commandos are likely to protect the places where the international delegates will visit, while Indian Navy's Marcos commandos are expected to be deployed in Dal Lake and other water bodies in the valley, they said.

The loss of five jawans in Rajouri last week was the second major incident within a month. It took place at a time when the forces were engaged in a massive combing operation for the past 15 days following an ambush on an Army truck in Bhata Dhurian in Poonch.

Five soldiers were killed and another was injured on April 20 when the Army truck carrying fruits and vegetables for Iftar was bombed and strafed with bullets by terrorists in Poonch.

Over the past 18 months, terrorists have killed 35 people, including 26 soldiers, in eight attacks in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.