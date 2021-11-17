Union Home Secy Ajay Bhalla To Chair Security Meeting To Review Situation In J&K

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday afternoon will be chairing a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and intelligence chief RR Swain will participate in the significant meeting. Sources informed Republic Media Network that the discussions including On-Ground Worker (OGW) terrorist network, hybrid terror and civilian killing issues are expected to take place.

The decision to hold a security meeting comes at the backdrop of the longest-running encounter in Poonch which has been going on for more than a month now. On Tuesday, a forest fire was triggered by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in a bid to aid the infiltration of terrorists. The blaze was reported in the Digwar sector of Poonch.

Srinagar encounter: Pakistani terrorists killed

A Pakistani terrorist, his local aide, an overground worker (OGW) of Lashkar-e-Taiba and a building owner was killed in the Hyderpora encounter on Monday as the security forces took down a VOIP enabled call centre which was used by terrorists for communication. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar described the encounter as a major blow to the terror operators in the valley.

Explaining what exactly happened, IGP Kumar said that the security forces took out the terrorist hideout by acting based on information they had received from an informant. “We got information that terrorists were operating from this very call centre,” the IGP told Republic. Kumar said that Altaf Ahmad Bhat, the owner of the complex was killed in a “crossfire”.

Intel Agencies' alert on possible infiltration and terrorist attack

Security agencies recently issued an alert of a possible attempt of infiltration in the Indian territory followed by a terrorist attack as well. Following this, a high alert has been issued on the basis of the intelligence inputs. All the important installations including defence installations in Jammu and Kashmir have also been put on alert by the agencies and are under vigilance. Earlier, intel sources had revealed that several Pakistani terrorists are currently present in Jammu and Kashmir and are under the radar of the security forces.