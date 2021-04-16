Union Home Secy & UP, Chhattisgarh Health Secretaries To Hold Meetings On COVID-19 Crisis

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will chair two different meetings with government officials of Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. The meetings will be chaired on account of rising COVID-19 cases in both states. Both officials will also review measures being taken in Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the COVID-19 data on Thursday, Chhattisgarh has recorded over 15,256 new coronavirus cases. The highest-single day spike took the state's tally to 5,01,500, a health official said. In addition, 135 fatalities were also recorded, taking the death toll to 5,442. The state has been witnessing over 10,000 daily cases since the last nine days. As of now, active cases in the state stand at 1,21,769 after 113 people were discharged from hospitals, while 9,530 others completed their home isolation period in the day. Meanwhile, recovery stands at 3,74,289.

Centre offers DRDO medical equipment to UP hospitals

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday held talks with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Amid the rising cases in Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath Singh has also offered to provide medical equipment on the behalf of DDRDO Institute of the Ministry of Defense. Apart from this Singh has also enquired about Yogi Adityanath who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. In addition,a DRDO team will reach Lucknow on Friday. after Rajnath Singh's instructions. According to the reports, the DRDO team will also build a COVID-19 hospital with a capacity of over 250-300 beds at two places.

India records 2.17 lakh fresh cases

India added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases. The death toll increased to 1,74,308 with 1,185 new fatalities, the highest since September 19, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.

