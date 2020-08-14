Union Joint Health Secy Lav Agarwal Tests Positive For COVID; Undergoes Home-quarantine

In a major development, Union Joint Health secretary Lav Agarwal, on Friday, has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Taking to Twitter, Agarwal - who has been the face of the Centre's COVID-19 briefings, confirmed the news and said that home isolation guidelines have been initiated. Urging his friends and colleagues to monitor themselves, he said contact tracing will be done soon by the health team.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's cases cross 24 lakhs, HM Amit Shah tests negative

Lav Agarwal tests positive

Dear All,Just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid 19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by Health Team. Hoping to see everyone soon. — lavagarwal (@lavagarwal) August 14, 2020

Independence Day 2020: Here's how the celebrations will unfold at the Red Fort tomorrow

Face of Coronavirus briefings

The 48- year-old IAS officer came to spotlight when he became the face of the Union Health Ministry's COVID-19 response at the daily Coronavirus briefings in April. The 1996-batch Andhra Pradesh IAS officer has briefed the media since then about the daily rise in infections, the steps taken by the Centre, vital stats and other announcements. He has also handled queries from the press, while defending the government's actions on a daily basis since then.

While the Centre has reduced its Coronavirus briefings to once or twice a month now, Agarwal has consistently justified that India is not in 'Community transmission' stage by explaining the low rate of infection throughout India's population. He has also consistently and calmly dismissed allegations that the government was under-reporting deaths. He has often handled tricky questions regarding the low testing rate - maintaining that India was testing adequately as per its infection rate and was ramping up its capabilities constantly.

Agarwal originally hails from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district and completed his mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, as per reports. He then joined the IAS where he extensively in education and health sectors in his cadre state before being posted at the Centre in 2016. Since the breaking of the pandemic in India, Agarwal has headed several Central review teams and visited some of the most-affected districts in India.

Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for Coronavirus; will remain in home quarantine

Coronavirus in India

India's COVID count has reached 24, 61,190 cases - of which 661595 are active and 17,51,555 have been discharged till date, while 48,040 have lost their lives. While India has tested a record high of 8,48,728 samples in the past 24 hours, 2,76,94,416 samples have been tested till date. Currently, the lockdown limited to containment zones has been extended to August 31 under 'Unlock 3'.

Bihar polls: LJP chief Chirag Paswan may withdraw support to Nitish Kumar govt say sources