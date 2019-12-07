Union Law Min: 'Government Of India Has Proposed The Setting Up Of 1023 Fast Track Courts'

Addressing the media on Saturday, senior BJP leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that the Centre had proposed the setting up of 1023 fast track courts. Maintaining that there was anger in India because of the rising cases of rape, he called upon the judiciary to ensure speedy justice. Moreover, he mentioned that 704 fast track courts were already functional.

Ravi Shankar Prasad remarked, “I have said this- that there is anger because of what is happening with the daughters and sisters of the country. Our judicial system will have to understand this anger and should ensure speedy justice. That’s why the government of India has proposed the setting up of 1023 fast track courts to deal with cases of rape and sexual assault on children. There is consensus in about 400 of them and over 160 courts have already become operational. Apart from this, 704 fast track courts are functional from before.”

'Going to write a letter to all the CMs'

Prasad appealed to the judiciary to periodically evaluate the working of the fast track courts. He reminded that the investigation of cases pertaining to sexual assault on women had to be completed in two months. The Union Law Minister also revealed that he would write to all the Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts regarding the fast-tracking of cases.

The Union Law Minister said, “Today, I have appealed to the country’s judiciary that there should be periodic evaluation of whether fast track courts are functioning properly and whether they are delivering a verdict within a fixed time frame. We have amended the law that there will be death punishment when it comes to raping children and this investigation should finish in two months. I am going to write a letter to all the CMs that care should be taken about the investigation finishing in two months. I am going to write to Chief Justices of all High Courts that the fast track matters under their jurisdiction should be dealt with speedily.”

