Union Law Minister Accuses Cong & RJD Of Supporting Middlemen, Re-assures Farmers On MSP

Defending the three farm Acts, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday accused Congress and RJD of standing with the middlemen. Cleared in the Monsoon session of the Parliament, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 have been opposed by many political parties and farmers' organizations. Addressing a press conference in Patna, Prasad announced that all Union Ministers would go to different parts of the country to reveal the truth about the farm legislation.

Referring to the Congress election manifesto and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's old interview, he accused the opposition of misleading the farmers for political gain. Regarding the resignation of SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Cabinet, the BJP leader questioned her on why there was no protest when the farm ordinances were promulgated. Maintaining that farmers had been freed from exploitation, he assured that the Minimum Support Price system will continue forever.

The three farm bills which have been passed in the Parliament empower the ordinary Indian farmers who can sell their produce anywhere and free them from exploitation: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/q1MTs2h5We — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

Rift over Farm Acts

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances such as war, famine, extraordinary price rise, and natural calamity of a grave nature. President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the farm legislation despite being petitioned by Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, LJD, AAP, RJD, IUML, TMC, Kerala Congress(M), TRS, JD(S), CPI(M), DMK, CPI and SP. The opposition has raised concerns about the exploitation of farmers by big corporates and the applicability of the MSP.

