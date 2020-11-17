Union Law Minister Slams Cong Over AgustaWestland Scam; Says 'no Work Without Kickbacks'

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday slammed the Congress party over the various scams that took place in their regime saying that under the UPA Government, 'no work could be done, without kickbacks', and 'no deal could be made without an underlying deal.'

"Whenever you think of a kickback in a Ministry deal of defense, you think of Congress leaders. After independence, be it Bofors, Submarine scandal, or VVIP helicopters and AgustaWestland, no work could be done, without kickbacks, and without congress leaders getting that kickback. No deal without a deal, no contract without a cut," he said.

Ravi Shankar Prasad added that despite the involvement of big names like Chief of Indian Air Force SP Tyagi in the AgustaWestland scam, no major action was taken by the Congress Government. The AgustaWestland scam pertains to the deal for the procurement of VVIP helicopters for high-level politicians.

"In 2010, Rs. 3600 crore was used to purchase VVIP Augusta Westland helicopters for the PM and President. We later learned kickbacks were there in the deal. In February 2013 when an inquiry had to be launched, Congress said let's create a JPC, they always did this. Later CBI took up the inquiry. In all this, one thing we need to see that no action was taken then. When we came to power in 2014, Gautam Khetan was arrested, followed by other developments," he said.

What is the Agusta Westland scam?

The Congress-led UPA government in 2010 signed the contract worth Rs 3,600 crores to procure 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters. It was alleged that bribes were paid to middlemen and even politicians in the procurement.

The scam was first unearthed in Italy when the CEO of AgustaWestland Bruno Spagnolini was arrested by Italian authorities on charges the company bribed middlemen to secure the deal with the Indian Air Force (IAF). In 2013, an investigation began into allegations of bribery and corruption involving several senior officials and the helicopter manufacturer AgustaWestland.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in September this year, filed a charge sheet naming the 15 accused including Christian James Michel in the VVIP Chopper scam. Michel is said to be one of the critical middlemen facilitating the deal. CBI had earlier alleged that firms of Michel received about 42.27 million euros for the purpose and the bribes were routed through his companies. He was extradited to India from UAE in 2018.

