Union Law Secy Says Cybercrimes Pose Huge Challenge, Women Facing Harassment Virtually

The Union Law Ministry’s Department of Legal Affairs held its first workshop on the 'Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace' on February 23. The workshop observed ignited discussion on the topic and highlighted how men and women both face threats and challenges of being sexually harassed at the workplace. The workshop also deliberated on sexual harassment through cybercrime.

Speaking on the issue, Union Law Secretary Anoop Kumar Mendiratta highlighted that outside the working domain, women are facing harassment virtually as cybercrimes against women have risen rapidly. He said that cybercrimes pose a huge challenge for women today. Mendiratta further added that it is also a violation of the Fundamental Rights under Article 14 & 21 of the Constitution.

During the workshop, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati discussed the Bhawari Devi case and the way the Vishaka PIL was filed in the Supreme Court. She articulated that the issue of sexual harassment at the workplace gained visibility and a definite momentum after the Bhawari Devi case came to the fore. She mentioned that the guidelines passed by the Supreme Court in the matter of Vishaka and Others vs State of Rajasthan in August 1997 opened the path for many women to fight for justice.

First Workshop on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace held on 23rd February, 2022 under the aegis of Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice



These guidelines gave sexual harassment a legal definition describing what forms of conduct actually constitute sexual harassment, she said. Adding on to her, Dr Reeta Vasishta, Secretary, Legislative Department, propounded that the law is implemented in Letter and Spirit. The Sexual Complaints Committee of all organisations should play an active and positive role in its implementation for a safer workplace for women. The workshop was followed by an interactive session moderated by Dr Anju Rathi Rana, Additional Secretary on the Law with various activities like a discussion on the topic 'Chuppi Tod' and asked the participants to share one good point about the workplace that empowers them and one area in their workplace which they wish to change so as to make it safe and secure.

(Image: @PIBIndia/Twitter)