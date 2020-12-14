Union Leaders Allege Govt Stopping Farmers From Reaching Delhi, Threaten To Block Highways

Ending the day-long hunger strike against the three agrarian laws introduced by the Centre, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait strongly asserted that the government will have to listen to the farmers otherwise the protests will continue. While Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has stated that deliberations are ongoing for the next round of talks, Tikait confirmed that the union leaders are yet to receive a date for the next round of talks. Alleging that the government is stopping farmers from neighbouring states to march towards the national capital, farmers' leaders have threatened to block all highways across Delhi, if it happens again.

"The government will have to listen to us. Either now or after 10 days. We want a solution through discussions. Farmers will not go back from here. Further action will be planned after tomorrow. We will continue this movement peacefully. All of us are together. If our people are stopped, then we will block all roads. The government has not sent any proposal for discussion yet. We are waiting for the Centre's intimation, we will go when told," the BKU leader said on Monday evening.

Our message to the Government is that due to its policies the 'annadatas' had to observe fast today. The government should repeal the three farm laws: Manjeet Singh, BKU State President, Doaba https://t.co/EotcW0vObU pic.twitter.com/Erk0UzE0pC — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020

READ | Centre Always Willing To Listen To Our Farmer Brothers: Rajnath Singh At FICCI Convention

Tomar meets Haryana MLAs, MPs

Meanwhile, farmers remain stern in their demand of repealing the three contentious farm laws which received the President's assent on September 24 this year. Consequently, the union leaders have also rejected Centre's 10-point memorandum suggesting amendments in the existing laws. Farmers have expressed concerns over the abolishment of MSP, adding that the laws favour the corporates. In another update, the Agriculture Minister met with MPs and MLAs from Haryana at the Krishi Bhavan whereas a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders, led by state president Ashwani Sharma met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Som Prakash.

READ | 10 Farmer Leaders Associated With AIKCC Meet Tomar; Throw Weight Behind Agrarian Laws

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has held six rounds of discussions with the farmers so far, but all have ended inconclusively. On Monday, Tomar informed that the Centre is deliberating with the union leaders over the next round of talks. Tomar is leading the negotiations with 40 farmer unions, along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Parkash. Earlier in the day, Tomar met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the way forward to end the deadlock.

READ | Indian Ambassadors’ Group Calls Out Canada's Vote-bank Politics Amid PM Trudeau's Meddling

On Monday, 10 farmer leaders associated with the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) backed the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. Representatives of farmers' unions from several states including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital where they categorically stated that some elements involved in the farmers' stir were trying to spread misconceptions about the agrarian laws among the protesters.

READ | CM Gehlot Accuses Centre Of 'ignoring' Farmers' Concerns, Calls For Repeal Of Agri Laws